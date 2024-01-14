Singapore and Tamil Nadu to develop India’s first net-zero industrial park

CHENNAI - The southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is looking to manufacture electrical vehicles and electronics in the country’s first planned net-zero industry park being set up with Singapore’s help in the state capital Chennai.

A net-zero industry park will be a manufacturing complex where greenhouse gas emissions are kept as close to zero as possible.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) and the Singapore-India Partnership Office in the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) inked a memorandum of understanding in 2023 to jointly develop the sustainable industrial park.

The agreement was signed during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Singapore in May 2023.

The park is still in the planning stages with both sides partnering in creating a framework, which officials said would be ready in a year’s time. It will guide every aspect of the running of the park from how to measure emissions to funding, and identifying the exact location from the three earmarked in north Chennai.

Chennai has a strong base in electronic manufacturing with companies like Nokia and Samsung, Dr K. Senthil Raj, managing director of Sipcot, told The Straits Times.

“We thought, let us create net zero with electronic cluster and electrical vehicles,” he said.

“We wanted to be a forerunner in developing a net-zero industrial park and capitalise on the global movement of cutting down emissions. That is the reason we wanted to create a net-zero industrial park.”

Dr Raj said there had been multiple consultations between officials of the two sides in Singapore and Tamil Nadu on the framework, which would determine the level of success of the park.

A panel discussion on “A Framework for India’s first Net Zero Industrial Park” with speakers from Singapore and Tamil Nadu was held on Jan 7 at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai.

The plan is to provide renewable energy sources and to recycle waste apart from looking at other innovative solutions to reduce emissions, Dr Raj noted.

“We are looking at light industries because it’s easier to establish,” he said, noting emissions would need to be measured at every step.

Tamil Nadu is India’s most industrialised state with the largest number of factories – 38,837 – accounting for 15 per cent of the entire factories in the country.

Sipcot already runs 30 industrial parks across 15,780ha in Tamil Nadu, and is planning 20 more parks, including the net-zero one, over the next decade across 18,210ha. The authorities have not shared the deadline for the completion of the park.

For Singapore, the collaboration underlines the effort to foster sustainable practices not only within its borders but also through international collaborations.

The collaboration includes establishing pilot projects or proof-of-concept projects that incorporate sustainability into master planning, financing, logistics, renewable energy, water and waste management.