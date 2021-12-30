Sick from bad food and crowded dorms, women force change at Indian iPhone plant

SRIPERUMBUDUR, INDIA (REUTERS) - For women who assembled iPhones at a Foxconn plant in southern India, crowded dorms without flush toilets and food sometimes crawling with worms were problems to be endured for the paycheque.

But when tainted food sickened over 250 of the workers, their anger boiled over, culminating in a rare protest that shut down a plant where 17,000 had been working.

A close look by Reuters at the events before and after the Dec 17 protest casts a stark light on living and working conditions at Foxconn, a firm central to Apple's supply chain.

The tumult comes at a time when Apple is ramping up production of its iPhone 13 and shareholders are pushing the company to provide greater transparency about labour conditions at suppliers.

Reuters spoke to six women who worked at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. All of them requested they not to be named because of fear of retaliation on the job or from police.

Workers slept on the floor in rooms, which housed between six to 30 women, five of these workers said. Two workers said the hostel they lived in had toilets without running water.

"People living in the hostels always had some illness or the other - skin allergies, chest pain, food poisoning," another worker, a 21-year-old woman who quit the plant after the protest, told Reuters.

Earlier food poisoning cases had involved one or two workers, she said.

"We didn't make a big deal out of it because we thought it will be fixed. But now, it affected a lot of people," she said.

Foxconn plant on probation

Apple and Foxconn said on Wednesday (Dec 29) they found that some dormitories and dining rooms used for employees at the factory did not meet required standards.

The facility has been placed "on probation" and Apple will ensure its strict standards are met before the plant reopens, Apple said in a statement.

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."

Apple did not elaborate on the improvements that would be made for workers at the plant or the standards that would be applied.

Laws governing housing for women workers in Tamil Nadu mandate each person be allocated at least 120 square feet of living space and require housing to adhere to hygiene and fire safety standards as laid out by local authorities.