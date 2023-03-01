Shortage of pilots could stall Indian aviation’s rise

BENGALURU - As Indian aviation prepares for strong growth from 2024, a shortage of technical manpower, especially pilots, may be the greatest strategic risk for the sector, said aviation consulting group CAPA India.

At least 1,100 new planes are expected to enter the Indian market in the next decade. Air India has ordered 470 new aircraft, and Indigo and Air Akasa are set to receive 500 and 55 new planes over the next decade.

According to industry standards, each narrow-body plane requires 14 to 16 pilots, while a wide-body plane doing long-haul routes needs 24 to 26 pilots.

India currently has around 9,000 pilots for 700 aircraft. CAPA India suggests that airlines in India will deploy 150 to 175 new aircraft next year and will need about 1,800 to 2,000 pilots and 4,000 to 5,000 cabin crew for them.

Mr Amit Thakran, Associate Practice Lead, CAPA India said that the shortage of skilled air and ground staff existed prior to Covid-19, but with the rapid recovery in air traffic after the pandemic, “this shortage is becoming more apparent and visible.”

Experts say that the historical backlog and inadequate flight-training facilities in India might hinder the growth of skilled aviation manpower.

“New hiring especially for technical resources such as pilots, engineers, security staff and air traffic controllers can take up to 18 months,” said Mr Thakran.

The Ministry of Aviation has maintained that India does not have a pilot shortage.

In an interview to Indian newspaper The Hindu, then licensing authority Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s director general Arun Kumar, who retired on Feb 28, said there was “in fact an excess supply” of pilots. He dismissed concerns of an acute shortage of pilots in India, pointing to the record number of 1,200 commercial pilot licenses (CPL) issued in 2022.

While Mr Kumar said there was no dearth of pilots for narrow-bodies such as Airbus A320s and wide-bodies such as Boeing 777s, he admitted that “we do face issues with smaller aircraft”. Moreover, expanding airlines like Air India will need to induct as many as “7,000 to 8,000” pilots, he said.

A senior pilot who requested anonymity explained that a shortage and oversupply of pilots coexisted in India, because “thousands of CPL holders are still unemployed”, waiting to qualify to be a co-pilot. A CPL holder needs to train another 250 hours in simulators and training aircraft to be certified to fly.

The senior pilot said the shortage of training infrastructure was Indian aviation’s real bottleneck. There are 34 flying schools in the country, but there is a “desperate shortage of slots for simulators and fully qualified instructors”.

To fill the existing gap, airlines and flying schools have been temporarily employing expat pilots, paying them higher salaries, sending trainees abroad for simulation at a high cost, or asking the trainees to get certified abroad themselves.

The senior pilot said that “many young candidates are wondering if it’s worth spending almost 10 million rupees (S$162,923) in overall training for a monthly salary of around 100,000 rupees”.

Indian airlines are today offering better remuneration, but they face competition from foreign airlines that offer quick training, better pay and perks.

The record number of CPL licenses granted last year only reflects the backlog from the pandemic, said the CEO of Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy, Mr Hemanth DP. Pre-pandemic, only an average of 800 licenses were issued a year.