Shocked quake survivors wander through ruined Afghanistan villages

A child walks amid the rubble of damaged houses following an earthquake in Bernal district, in Afghanistan's Paktika province, on June 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
17 min ago

GHURZA, AFGHANISTAN (AFP) - The rubble outline of collapsed walls and roofs is all that remains of the village where Zaitullah Ghurziwal lives, ravaged by a ruinous earthquake in Afghanistan that has left at least 1,000 people dead.

Survivors in Ghurza wander around in shock, looking for a place of shelter - or to the sky in hope that aid will be delivered by aircraft.

"There are no blankets or tents... there's no shelter. People are lying on open ground," Ghurziwal tells AFP, pointing to the crumbled dwelling where he now holds out with six other families.

"We need food and water. Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. Everything is devastated."

Wednesday's 5.9-magnitude quake - Afghanistan's deadliest in years - struck hardest in rugged east Paktika province. In addition to damaging or destroying thousands of earthen homes and other structures, it downed mobile phone towers and power lines while triggering rock and mudslides which blocked mountain roads.

The disaster poses a huge logistical challenge for Afghanistan's new Taliban government, which has isolated itself from much of the world by introducing hardline Islamist rule that subjugates women and girls.

International aid agencies trying to help are also stretched thin.

Remote Ghurza is one of many small mountain villages in Bermal district, one of the wost-affected areas.

Aid is beginning to trickle into the valley - a military helicopter seen flying overhead dropped food to hard-to-reach places and collected some injured to deliver them to hospital - but an AFP team saw no United Nations presence on Thursday (June 23).

'Helpless'

After the horror of the first hours, villagers have already dried their tears - misfortune is well known in this area, one of the poorest in a country ravaged by humanitarian crises, neglect and decades of war.

On Wednesday the villagers buried about 60 people, and 30 more followed on Thursday.

"We didn't even have a shovel to dig with, no equipment, so we used a tractor," says Ghurziwal.

Villagers and rescue workers examine the extent of the damage at a village in Bernal district, in Afghanistan's Paktika province, on June 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
More On This Topic
Rescuers scramble to reach Afghanistan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives
Heartbreak, shock in Afghanistan after quake kills over 1,000 people

In the middle of a courtyard, his octogenarian mother, slightly injured, is lying on a bed, sheltered from the sun by a sheet.

The previous night children took refuge from the heavy rain in a wheel-less car.

Nawab Khan tells AFP he lost seven members of his family: his wife and six children.

Nearby, a tent is erected next to a levelled house, providing shelter for about 15 women and children.

Another elderly woman, wearing a floral red velvet dress and a long green shawl, lost four relatives.

"I buried them today," she says, giving her name as Zulfana.

Now, there is nothing to be done but wait for aid and rescuers to arrive.

"I feel so helpless, I don't have a single penny," she sighs.

An Afghan man carries bags of bread that were transported by a Taliban helicopter for earthquake victims in Gayan, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
US 'saddened' by Afghan earthquake, looks at aid
Singapore Red Cross pledges $50,000 to support Afghanistan earthquake victims

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top