NEW DELHI - In 1971, a 10th century bronze statue of Nataraja - a symbol of the Hindu god Shiva as the cosmic dancer - was stolen from the Punnainallur Temple in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, the south Indian state.

Some five decades later, in 2018, Mr M. Vijay Kumar, began tracking it based on a tip from another art aficionado. The 48-year-old Indian national was then working as a shipping executive in Singapore.