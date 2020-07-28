Sheep for sacrifice during Muslim festival

People looking at sheep for sale yesterday, ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday, at a makeshift market in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. Owing to a Covid-19 lockdown, few people ventured out to buy sacrificial animals and there were also few animal dealers at the market. Eid al-Adha marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (haj) to Mecca, one of Islam's holiest sites. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and divide the meat into three portions, one for the family, another for friends and relatives, and the third for the poor and needy.