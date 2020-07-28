People looking at sheep for sale yesterday, ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday, at a makeshift market in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. Owing to a Covid-19 lockdown, few people ventured out to buy sacrificial animals and there were also few animal dealers at the market. Eid al-Adha marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (haj) to Mecca, one of Islam's holiest sites. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and divide the meat into three portions, one for the family, another for friends and relatives, and the third for the poor and needy.
Sheep for sacrifice during Muslim festival
Published17 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2020, with the headline 'Sheep for sacrifice during Muslim festival'. Print Edition | Subscribe