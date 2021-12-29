School teacher Fatima Mynsong has always lived in a woman's world.
As a woman and mother in one of the world's few matrilineal societies, she makes all the decisions and has the final say in her household.
School teacher Fatima Mynsong has always lived in a woman's world.
As a woman and mother in one of the world's few matrilineal societies, she makes all the decisions and has the final say in her household.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2021, with the headline She raises her voice in fight for equality. Subscribe