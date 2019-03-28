People escaping building fire seen falling off Dhaka high rise; more feared trapped

DHAKA (THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least six people escaping a fire that broke out inside a high rise in Bangladesh were seen falling off the building on Thursday (March 28) afternoon.

Their condition could not be confirmed, but they were all rushed to hospital immediately, The Daily Star's staff correspondent reports from the spot.

Several others were seen trying to climb down the building on the ledges amid gusts of smoke in a bid to escape the blaze that grew over the hour.

There is no confirmed report of casualty yet, but several people were believed to be trapped inside 19-storey FR Tower on Banani Road 17 in the capital city of Dhaka. Firefighters were at the scene, working to douse the flames and evacuate those still inside of the building.

According to what could be known, the fire broke out at around 1pm local time. Since then, the building was surrounded by onlookers and volunteer helpers.

Nineteen firefighting units have been dispatched to the scene, a duty official at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters told The Daily Star.

Helicopters were seen hovering around the area, located right beside the crowded thoroughfare of Kemal Atartuk Avenue and populous Banani Bazar.

RELATIVES LOOK FOR ‘MISSING’ ONES

Relatives were crowding Banani in search of their near and dear ones. They were seen crying in despair and gathering in groups as they could not reach their family members through mobile phone.

One such aggrieved mother told The Daily Star that her daughter Aparajita Barua used to work in an office on the 12th floor of the building.

“The last contact we had is that she said there were massive fumes and that it was difficult breathing. Now, we can’t reach her through phone,” she said.

This story is developing.