Seven people die after hospital wall collapses in Bengaluru

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People standing next to debris from a collapsed compound wall of a hospital following rains in Bengaluru, India, April 29, 2026.

Seven people have died after a 2.5m wall at a hospital complex collapsed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, a state official said on April 29.

The collapse killed a child and four street vendors as well as two other people from the state of Kerala, D. K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of the southern state of Karnataka, said in a statement.

One person’s identity has not been confirmed, he added.

The collapse was "unfortunate," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

People move an injured person outside an emergency room after a compound wall of a hospital collapsed following rains in Bengaluru, India. PHOTO: REUTERS

Three people were injured and were receiving treatment in hospital, Shivakumar said.

An injured woman was taken for a check-up after receiving first aid at a hospital following the wall collapse, according to a Reuters witness.

After weeks of elevated temperatures and uncomfortable humidity, the weather in Bengaluru suddenly shifted on April 29, with intense rainfall, gusty winds and hailstorms sweeping across parts of the city.

The downpour brought short-term relief from the heat but also led to widespread disruptions, including waterlogging and fallen trees. REUTERS