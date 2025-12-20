Seven elephants killed in India train accident

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

GUWAHATI – Seven elephants were killed and one injured when a Delhi-bound train collided with a herd in north-east India early on Dec 20 , district police chief V.V. Rakesh Reddy said.

The incident in the Hojai district of Assam state occurred at a location that is not a designated elephant corridor, Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement.

The locomotive pilot applied the emergency brakes upon seeing the herd, but the elephants rushed towards the train, the company said.

The collision at 2.17am local time caused the locomotive and five coaches of the train to derail, but no people were injured, the statement said.

“Trains scheduled to pass through that section are being diverted through another line. Restoration works are on,” the railway said. REUTERS