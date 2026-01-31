10 security officials, 11 civilians, 67 militants killed in south-west Pakistan attacks: Official

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man who was injured in a shooting receives medical treatment at a hospital in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province, on Jan 31.

– At least 10 security officials, 11 civilians and 67 militants were killed as ethnic Baloch separatists launched “coordinated” attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Jan 31 , an official said, the latest violence in the insurgency-hit south-west region.

Pakistan has been battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan for decades, where militants target state forces, foreign nationals and non-locals in the mineral-rich south-western province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

“The terrorists... launched coordinated attacks this morning at more than 12 locations”, a senior security official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“Ten security personnel were martyred while a few others were injured,” the official said, adding that 67 militants were killed in clashes.

He said 11 Baloch civilians, including three women and three children, were also killed by militants.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the civilians were not immediately clear. Baloch separatists have previously targeted civilians believed to have collaborated with state agencies.

A senior military official based in Islamabad confirmed the attacks, adding they were “coordinated but poorly executed”.

The attacks “failed due to poor planning and rapid collapse under effective security response”, the official added.

Separatists had also abducted the deputy commissioner of Nushki district, a senior official in Quetta told AFP.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for foiling the attacks.

“We will continue the war against terrorism until its complete eradication,” he said in a statement in which he accused India of backing the separatists.

At least four police officials in as many districts confirmed to AFP the situation was not completely under control yet.

Mobile phone services have been jammed and traffic disrupted in the affected districts while train services have been suspended across the province.

The Baloch Liberation Army, the most active militant separatist group in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement sent to AFP.

The group claimed to target military installations and police and civil administration officials during gun attacks and suicide bombings, adding that major highways were also blocked to disrupt the military’s operation.

‘Explosions one after another’

In Quetta, an AFP journalist heard several explosions as heavy security was deployed across the city, with major roads deserted, and business activity shut down.

“Since morning, there have been explosions one after another,” Mr Abdul Wali, a 38-year-old private employee, told AFP as he struggled to find blood for his hospitalised mother.

“The police point guns at us and say go back otherwise they beat us. What should we do?” he added.

A senior official in Quetta told AFP that militants had abducted a deputy district commissioner.

A senior government official in another district said militants had “freed at least 30 inmates from a district jail, seizing firearms and ammunition. They also attacked a police station and took ammunition with them”.

Several women were involved in the attacks, according to statements and videos released by the BLA .

The attacks on Jan 31 come a day after the military said it had killed 41 insurgents in two separate operations in the province.

“Over the past 12 months, security forces in Balochistan have sent more than 700 terrorists to hell, with around 70 terrorists eliminated in just the last two days alone,” said Mr Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan province.

“These attacks cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism.”

Balochistan is Pakistan’s poorest province, despite an abundance of untapped natural resources, and lags behind the rest of the country in education, employment and economic development.

Baloch separatists have intensified attacks on Pakistanis from neighbouring provinces working in the region in recent years, as well as foreign energy firms, which they believe are exploiting the province’s riches.

In 2025, ethnic Baloch separatists attacked a train with 450 passengers on board , sparking a two-day siege during which dozens of people were killed.

In August 2024, militants blew up bridges, stormed hotels and targeted security installations in assaults across the province that killed dozens. AFP