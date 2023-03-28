Seeing opportunities in India, he quit Google in Silicon Valley

KOLKATA - Mr Saumil Tripathi’s favourite movie is Swades, a 2004 Bollywood film that tells the story of an Indian engineer with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration and his return to India, besides how he helps introduce electricity to a village. It’s a film he has watched nearly 15 times.

Mr Tripathi, 27, is now living this inspiring reel-life story, giving up his coveted job with Google in San Francisco to come back to India in November 2022 and working on a startup that seeks to transform professional networking for white-collar workers in the country.

“I knew I wanted to build something in India and for Indian users,” said Mr Tripathi, CEO of Grapevine, a networking portal he co-founded with two of his classmates from Mumbai.

Launched in December, the portal, he hopes, will enable Indians to have “honest conversations” about salaries and offer meaningful career advice.

It was the desire to build something “more scaled and impactful”, rather than the pursuit of money, that became the proverbial bee in his bonnet. And this project had to be executed in India, unlike in the US, where the recruitment market online is “extremely mature” with little space for new entrants.

“Hiring in America is sort of solved but India still offers a lot of potential,” said Mr Tripathi who is based in Bengaluru. “We are a very young tech economy and I feel there are still many things to be built here.”

Mr Tripathi left for the US in October 2019 on an L-1 visa that allows a person to transfer from a company in a foreign country to its office in the US - in his case from Google in India.

While limited to his role at Google in the US because of his visa conditions, he is now exploiting his full freedom as an Indian passport holder and the wide canvas of opportunities in the country’s growing tech sector.

Mr Tripathi said he is “having the most fun” he has ever had.

“There’s an immense opportunity here for any smart person capable of solving a problem and making things more efficient.”