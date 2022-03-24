Securing India's ecological and commercial interests in the Arctic

NEW DELHI - It was in 1920 that India, then under British rule, signed the Svalbard Treaty, beginning its formal engagement with the Arctic.

Since then, India has made gradual progress - it launched its first expedition to the Arctic in 2007 and set up a research base the following year in Ny-Alesund, a Norwegian town on the island of Spitsbergen in the Arctic Ocean.

Last week, India took another key step with the release of its Arctic Policy, charting the course for its further engagement with this strategic but ecologically fragile region.

This move comes amid several challenges, including unprecedented warming patterns in the Arctic and growing geopolitical rivalry between Russia and the West that has also heated up the region.

Titled India's Arctic Policy: Building A Partnership For Sustainable Development, the document envisages a gamut of interventions to reinforce global efforts to combat climate change and better understand the region, besides creating ways for India to sustainably exploit energy, mining, food security and shipping opportunities in the Arctic.

A key element is the focus on studying climate change-driven events in the region, such as loss of sea ice and rising sea temperatures, that can be "highly disruptive" for India. It hopes to better predict the outcomes of these events on the Indian Ocean and the monsoon that accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and supports nearly half of India's food production.

"Distance is no longer a factor in the realm of climate science. It has all shrunk and, therefore, the Arctic becomes very near to our scientific understanding of things," said Dr Uttam Kumar Sinha, a fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, describing the policy as a "comprehensive balance" of India's scientific and commercial priorities for the region.

India also hopes to better understand linkages between rapidly melting glaciers in the Arctic and the Himalayas, described as the "Third Pole" and which accounts for the largest reserve of freshwater after North and South Poles.

As it attempts to study the region around the North Pole, India has proposed to leverage its vast experience of research in the Himalayas and also Antarctica. India maintains two research stations in the southernmost continent and has dispatched 41 expeditions to the region.

Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, a professor of international relations at the South Asian University, said India is well-positioned to contribute to an ecologically sustainable development and understanding of the Arctic with the help of its scientific know-how and experience in Antarctica and the Himalayas.

"This makes India's participation in the working groups of the Arctic Council as an ecological partner critically important," he told The Straits Times.

India is one of the 13 non-Arctic states that have an observer status in the Arctic Council, along with Singapore and China. The council serves as a forum to promote cooperation among the Arctic states, Arctic indigenous peoples and other stakeholders on issues such as sustainable development and environmental protection.

While stating that any human activity in the Arctic should be "sustainable, responsible and transparent" and in accordance with international law, India's policy does not shy away from seeking commercial opportunities, such as off-grid renewable energy, and profiting from new ice-free shipping routes. It even proposes to establish satellite ground stations in the Arctic to optimally exploit Indian satellites in polar orbits.

Competition has intensified in recent years as climate change opens up new gains in the Arctic that accounts for 13 per cent of the world's undiscovered oil and 30 per cent of its undiscovered natural gas reserves.