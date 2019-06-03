Bodies spotted in search for missing Nanda Devi climbers in India

PITHORAGARH, INDIA (AFP, REUTERS) – A helicopter searching for eight climbers including seven foreigners missing on India’s second-highest peak spotted bodies on Monday (June 3), a military source said.

“Some bodies were visible during the helicopter recce. They were on the same route as the climbers had taken,” the source said, requesting anonymity. “The chances of survival are very, very bleak at a height of 15-18,000 feet (4,570-5,500 metres) in such a cold climate. It is almost impossible they are alive,” the source added.

A second source put the number of bodies spotted at five. A police source told AFP that rescuers would try to reach the point where the bodies had been spotted to retrieve them. A media briefing was expected later on Monday.

The climbers - four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India - were reported missing by colleagues on Friday (May 31) after they failed to return to their base camp near Nanda Devi, India's second highest mountain.

A rescue operation began over the weekend but made little progress.

Earlier on Monday, an air force helicopter flew over the area where they went missing, without seeing anyone.

"The weather conditions are not favourable," Sanjay Gunjiyal, a senior police official in the state, told Reuters earlier on Monday.

"The area is very avalanche prone."

A team of mountaineers is ready to mount a rescue if the climbers are found, but it would take at least a week to reach the area where they are believed to have gone missing, he said.

The party was attempting to climb an unnamed, previously unclimbed 6,477 metre (21,250 feet) peak near Nanda Devi when their route was hit by a "sizeable avalanche", the company that organised the expedition, Moran Mountain, said on Monday.

Four climbers in the group had turned back and later raised the alarm about their missing colleagues. They were evacuated from their base camp by helicopter and were "fine and healthy", she said.

DEADLY SEASON

Along with its air force, India has deployed elite paramilitary units to help with the search.

It has been one of the deadliest climbing seasons in the Himalayas for several years. More than 20 people have been killed in the mountains, including 11 on Mount Everest, the world's highest peak that has been plagued by poor weather, inexperienced climbers and overcrowding.

Nanda Devi, at 7,816 m (25,643 feet), and its sister mountain, Nanda Devi East, are among the world's most challenging peaks and only a handful of people have climbed them.

The leader of the missing group, Martin Moran, was the first person to summit Changuch, another peak in the area, and was known as a "godfather" of guiding in the Himalayas, according to a video diary of Rob Jarvis, who accompanied him on that expedition in 2009.

"He was very well versed with the area, but the route they were taking is not usually travelled," Gunjiyal said.

Many of the other missing climbers are veterans but with little experience of Nanda Devi and its surrounding peaks, he said.

Indian authorities have identified the eight missing as Moran, John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and Richard Payne, all from Britain, Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel from the United States, Ruth McCance from Australia, and liaison officer Chetan Pandey from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.