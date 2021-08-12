School on wheels for children in New Delhi's slums

A woman teaching children in a bus run by non-governmental organisation (NGO) TejasAsia on Monday and children holding up their slate chalkboards in their mobile classroom. The NGO uses "Hope Buses", as the classrooms are called, for children living in slums on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in New Delhi.

Every weekday, four buses head into the New Delhi slums to give the children of migrants, labourers, ragpickers and scavengers a chance at an education they might not get otherwise.

Each bus goes to two locations a day, setting up an onboard classroom to give about 50 children at a time basic lessons in maths, English and Hindi, along with daily meals. The children's ages range from three to 13, and some activity-based lessons are also held outside the bus.