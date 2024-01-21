Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan; crash reported

KABUL – The Russian aviation authorities said on Jan 21 that a Russian-registered plane with six people thought to be on board had disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan the previous night.

This came after local Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash on Jan 21.

The Russian aviation authorities said in a statement that the plane was a charter ambulance flight travelling from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow, on a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978.

The police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province, said a provincial police spokesman on Jan 21.

Mr Zabihullah Amiri, a spokesman for Badakhshan’s provincial government, told Reuters a team had been sent to the location of the crash, but it was a remote area more than 200km away from provincial capital Fayzabad and would take the team 12 hours to reach.

India’s civil aviation authority said that the plane crash was not a scheduled commercial flight or an Indian chartered aircraft and that “more details are awaited”.

It added that the aircraft had initially flown from Thailand, with it stopping to refuel at Gaya Airport in Bihar – a state in east India.

The Afghan provincial police spokesman said in a statement that the crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan’s far north.

He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, the cause of the crash or casualties.

Aircraft manufacturer Dassault did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours. REUTERS