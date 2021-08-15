Emergency UN meeting on Afghanistan being planned, says Russia

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia is working with other countries to hold an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan as the Taleban completes its military takeover of the country, foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov told Russian news agencies.

"We are working on this," Mr Kabulov said, adding that the meeting will take place.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France and China.

Mr Kabulov also said that Moscow does not plan to evacuate its embassy in Kabul, adding that the Taleban had offered Russia and other countries - which he did not name - security assurances for their missions in Afghanistan.

The US and other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens from the capital as the Taleban is on the brink of a complete military takeover of Afghanistan.

Kabul residents reported seeing insurgents peacefully enter some of Kabul's outer suburbs.