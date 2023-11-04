Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors as death toll reaches 157

KATHMANDU – Rescue workers in Nepal began digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands on Saturday, searching for survivors after the country’s worst earthquake in eight years killed 157 people and shook buildings as far away as New Delhi.

Nepal’s National Seismological Centre said the quake occurred at 11.47pm on Friday (2.02am on Saturday, Singapore time) in the Jajarkot district of Karnali province. Jajarkot is about 500km west of the capital Kathmandu.

Nepal’s National Seismological Centre said the quake was of magnitude 6.4 but the German Research Centre for Geosciences later downgraded it to magnitude 5.7, while the United States Geological Survey pegged it at 5.6.

Officials fear the death toll could rise as first responders had reached the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500km west of the capital Kathmandu, only early on Saturday to search for survivors.

“The number injured could be in the hundreds, and the deaths could go up as well,” Jajarkot district official Harish Chandra Sharma told Reuters by phone.

Although the quake magnitude was not severe, the damage and the death toll would likely be high, due to the poor quality of construction in the area and the fact that it struck while people were asleep, officials said.

Rescue work was expected to be slow as emergency teams had to first clear roads blocked by landslides in many places, they said, adding that helicopters and small planes have been asked to be ready to join the effort.

The quake is the deadliest since 2015, when about 9,000 people were killed in two earthquakes.

Whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble then, with more than a million houses destroyed, at a cost to the economy of US$6 billion (S$8.1 billion).

The epicentre of Friday’s quake was in the village of Ramidanda.

Three towns and three villages were known to be affected in Jajarkot, which has a population of 190,000, with villages scattered in remote hills, the authorities said.

The death toll included 105 people killed in Jajarkot and 52 in neighbouring Rukum West district, both in Karnali province, said Mr Rama Acharya, an official in the disaster department of the federal home (interior) ministry.

At least 85 people were injured in Rukum West and 55 in Jajarkot, an official in the prime minister’s office said. “Many houses have collapsed, many others have developed cracks. Thousands of residents spent the entire night on cold, open grounds because they were too scared to go into the cracked houses as aftershocks struck,” Mr Sharma said. “I have myself not been able to go in.”