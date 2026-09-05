Nepal tunnel rescue revives hopes 10 days after flood

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So far, 1,344 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, according to the disaster agency, with around 5,000 people missing.

KATHMANDU – Rescuers in Nepal pulled a Chinese national alive on Sept 5 from a tunnel buried by debris, as emergency response teams dug with new vigour in the search for missing people 10 days after catastrophic flooding.

A joint rescue team comprising personnel from the Nepal Army and foreign experts rescued the man from 225m inside the tunnel of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Rasuwa district, a military statement said.

A picture of the rescue published on the army’s Facebook page shows the man, identified only as Luhaitao, with his arms around the shoulders of two camouflage-clad rescuers.

He looked alert but his hands were covered in thick, slimy mud.

“His health is currently being assessed, and further search-and-rescue operations are continuing,” the army said.

The survivor was among hundreds of hydropower workers who went missing since a tsunami-like wall of water and mud swept through the China-Nepal border following a vast glacial and rock collapse on Aug 26.

Two Nepali hydropower workers were rescued on Sept 4 at the Trishuli 3A tunnel, where searches continued alongside multiple other sites, with at least 12 hydropower projects destroyed by the floods.

So far, 1,344 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, according to the disaster agency, with around 5,000 people missing.

In China, state media said 31 people had been killed and 531 were missing. That takes the overall death toll to 1,375 people, and more than 5,500 missing .

‘Thousands in relief camps’

Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet told AFP that “work is under way at the tunnels” to locate any survivors.

The government initially said it believed more than 100 workers could be alive inside multiple tunnels.

Rescuers called it a “miracle” after the two Nepali men, caked in mud, were pulled out alive after being trapped for nine days.

They were taken to hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Experts from India, China, Australia and South Korea have been aiding Nepali rescuers in their search of survivors inside blocked tunnels.

With morgues overflowing, some 1,030 bodies have been buried in mass graves after taking DNA samples for future identification by family members, the Nepal Police said on Sept 5.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah promised to provide “safe and comfortable accommodation” for thousands of people displaced by the disaster and currently living in temporary relief camps.

“We know that staying there (camps) is not easy for you,” he said in an emotional post on social media late on Sept 4.

But he promised to “once again create an environment where you can dream about and build your future”. AFP