Religious violence in India threatens to tar Modi’s image before G-20

NEW DELHI – As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to welcome the Group of 20 leaders next month, some of the worst religious violence in years threatens to taint his efforts to showcase India as a strategic counterweight and investment alternative to China.

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims this week left six people dead near New Delhi’s international airport, close to where world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to arrive for the world’s most high-profile summit starting on Sept 9.

Mr Modi has remained silent on the latest clashes near the capital, which come on the heels of worsening conditions in the north-eastern state of Manipur some 2,500km away. A video that emerged from there in July of two women being paraded naked and allegedly raped sparked public anger, shining a spotlight on an ethnic conflict that has left more than 150 people dead since May.

The incidents add pressure on Mr Biden and other democratic leaders to speak out about human rights concerns in the world’s most-populous nation, which the US in particular has sought to avoid while courting India to distance itself from Russia and counter China’s growing assertiveness. In June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US-India partnership “is closer, it’s broader, it is more dynamic than it has ever been”.

The religious and ethnic clashes have “the potential to adversely impact the image of India as a desirable and safe investment and manufacturing option,” said Mr C. Uday Bhaskar, director of the Society for Policy Studies in New Delhi.

More so “in relation to the ‘de-risking and minimise China policy’ being pursued by the US and its allies,” he added.

The stakes are high for Mr Modi, who faces an election in 2024 in which he’s expected to extend his ten years in power. While many voters credit Mr Modi as a strong leader who has accelerated India’s development and boosted its clout on the world stage, critics say his Hindu-dominant Bharatiya Janata Party has made the country less tolerant of minorities – a trend exemplified by the recent violence.

Since rising to power in 2014, Mr Modi has come under fire by opposition groups for pushing a pro-Hindu agenda and silencing dissenting voices, including news organisations and research groups. The Washington-based group Freedom House has labelled India “partly free” and criticised the ruling party’s treatment of minority Muslims.

Still, Mr Modi remains popular, with an approval rating consistently above 60 per cent. He’s expected to easily win a no-confidence vote filed by the opposition over the violence in Manipur that’s scheduled for next week.

Around New Delhi, posters depicting Mr Modi and the G-20 logo adorn the streets.

Global industry leaders are also expected to visit a sideline meeting as India looks to attract companies seeking to shift some manufacturing away from China.

On Wednesday, representatives for G-20 nations attended a special briefing by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, even as security forces continued to patrol Gurugram, a city just outside New Delhi where global firms such as Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google have offices.

Tensions have simmered in Gurugram and nearby towns in the state of Haryana after Hindus and Muslims clashed during a religious procession by Hindu groups on Monday.