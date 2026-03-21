Refiners in India, elsewhere in Asia look to buy Iranian oil after US waives sanctions

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The Liberia‑flagged tanker Shenlong, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia to India via the Strait of Hormuz, arriving at Mumbai Port on March 12.

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NEW DELHI – Indian refiners plan to resume buying Iranian oil while refiners elsewhere in Asia are examining such a move after Washington temporarily removed sanctions to alleviate an energy crunch caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, traders said on March 21.

Three Indian refining sources said they will buy Iranian oil and are awaiting government directions and clarity from Washington on details such as payment terms.

Refiners in India, which has much smaller crude stockpiles than other big Asian oil importers, rushed to book Russian oil after the United States lifted sanctions temporarily.

Other Asian refiners are making checks to see if they can purchase the oil, several people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Trump administration issued a 30-day sanctions waiver on March 20 for the purchase of Iranian oil already at sea, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The waiver applies to oil loaded on any vessel, including sanctioned tankers, on or before March 20 and discharged by April 19, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

It is the third time the US has temporarily waived sanctions on oil since the start of the war.

About 170 million barrels of Iranian crude are at sea, said Mr Emmanuel Belostrino, Kpler’s senior manager for crude oil market data, on ships scattered from the Middle East Gulf to the waters near China.

Consultancy Energy Aspects on March 19 estimated 130 million to 140 million barrels of Iranian oil on water, equivalent to less than 14 days of current Middle East production losses.

Asia relies on the Middle East for 60 per cent of its crude supply, and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz is forcing refineries across the region to run at lower rates and cut fuel exports.

Mr Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 over its nuclear programme.

Since then, China has become Iran’s main client, with its independent refiners buying 1.38 million barrels per day in 2025, Kpler data showed, attracted by deep discounts as most countries shunned the crude due to the sanctions.

Potential complications for buying Iranian oil include uncertainty over how to pay for it and the fact that a large share of it is aboard ageing shadow fleet ships, traders said.

Also, some former purchasers of Iranian oil were contractually obligated to buy from National Iranian Oil, two refining sources said. However, since the US reimposed sanctions in late 2018, Iranian oil has been sold in significant part by third-party traders.

“It usually takes some time to work through compliance, administration and banking, etc, but I guess people will try to work ASAP,” a Singapore-based trader said.

The sources declined to be named due to company policy.

Other than China, major buyers of Iranian crude before sanctions were reimposed included India, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Greece, Taiwan and Turkey. REUTERS