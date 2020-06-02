Rare cyclone to disrupt business in India's financial hub Mumbai

MUMBAI (BLOOMBERG) - Mumbai, the financial capital of Asia's third-largest economy, is likely to be affected by a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (June 3), potentially causing widespread disruption to business and hurting efforts to fight the virus outbreak in a city that has emerged as the epicentre of infections in India.

The second cyclone in the country in a fortnight will carry heavy rain and wind speeds as high as 120kmh. It is forecast to hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon and will be intense enough to damage communication, electricity poles, trees and plantations, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The storm comes at a time when India is slowly springing back to life after nearly two months of complete shutdown as the world's most-populous nation took stringent measures to check the spread of Covid-19. The outbreak in Mumbai has snowballed, with the city now accounting for more than a fifth of India's over 5,600 deaths and more than 198,000 infections.

The storm, called Nisarga, follows the worst cyclone over the Bay of Bengal since 1999. The Amphan displaced millions and killed more than 100 people across India and Bangladesh late in May.

Rainfall will intensify from Tuesday, the weather office said. Some parts of the central and coastal areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, will receive heavy to "extremely heavy" rainfall on Wednesday. Sea conditions are expected to be rough, with fishermen warned to stay on land until Thursday, the weather office said.

The cyclone is going to batter a part of India at a time when millions in the country have been pushed into poverty after losing their livelihoods because of the world's most stringent stay-at-home rules. Asia's third-biggest economy is heading for its first full-year GDP drop in more than four decades.

Mumbai is prone to heavy rains and floods, but cyclonic storms are rare in the mega city of about 18 million people. Last year, the heaviest downpour since 2005 inundated the city, delaying trains and planes and spurring the city administration to declare a holiday.

A Reserve Bank of India spokesman in Mumbai said that all arrangements were in place for the smooth operation of settlement of trades and transactions.

According to the National Disaster Relief Force, 31 teams have been assigned for the west coast to deal with the situation. Of the 16 teams dedicated to Maharashtra, three are kept ready for Mumbai.

Related Story Long queues as Indian train services resume as coronavirus lockdown eases

Related Story Cyclone Amphan and Covid-19: Double whammy for climate change hot spot

"All 24 of our city administration departments are on high alert," said Mr Tanaji Kamble, spokesman for the Mumbai municipal corporation. "The coast guard and fire department are readying for any evacuation if needed. They are preparing to move people, especially those from fishing villages and slums or habitats near the shore, to nearby government schools."

Large industrial establishments and petrochemical companies in Mumbai have been asked to take appropriate measures to keep their systems and materials safe, it said. All hospitals in the city have been directed to ensure that their power generators are operational, the corporation said in a Twitter message.

Fuel retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corp are stocking up tanks and other storage in Maharashtra and Gujarat for an uninterrupted supply, according to refineries director R. Ramachandran. The company is taking all precautions, including sufficient raw materials, to keep its Mumbai refinery operational, he said.

The weather office advised a suspension of fishing operations in the area, evacuation of people from low-lying areas and asking citizens stay indoors at the time of the storm.