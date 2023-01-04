Rahul Gandhi’s walk across India attracts crowds, but will it get him the votes?

NEW DELHI - In the biting cold, wearing just a white polo shirt and kakhi trousers, Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi led hundreds of supporters through the Indian capital and into the state of Uttar Pradesh as part of his Bharat Jodo, or Unite India, march on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old, whose weather-beaten face sports an overgrown salt and pepper beard, has been pounding the streets of the country for the last 109 days. He has covered more than 3,000 km so far, in a journey which started from the southern most point – Kanyakumari – in the state of Tamil Nadu on Sept 7, 2022.