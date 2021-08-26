Afghanistan

Race to evacuate intensifies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The race to flee from Afghanistan continued yesterday, after President Joe Biden confirmed US-led evacuations will end on Aug 31. The Taleban named veteran figure Gul Agha and former Guantanamo detainee Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir finance minister and acting defence minister respectively.

