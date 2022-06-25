Quake-hit Afghan village struggles back to life as aid trickles in

WUCHKAI, AFGHANISTAN (AFP) - A ruined village in eastern Afghanistan, just 10km from the epicentre of this week's deadly earthquake, is struggling back to life as aid trickles into the isolated region.

Wuchkai, three hours away from the nearest town of any substance, can only be reached by a narrow, rutted dirt road - with space for just one vehicle in places.

Isolated, without electricity and water, the village sprawls over a large basin surrounded by imposing hills and bisected by an almost-dry river.

Many of the village dwellings, workshops and stores were destroyed by Wednesday's (June 22) 5.9-magnitude earthquake, whose epicentre was recorded on the other side of the hills that flank it.

More than 1,000 people were killed in the quake - the country's deadliest in over two decades - with Wuchkai alone accounting for at least three dozen.

Now the survivors are trying to find shelter in the ruins of their homes, desperately dependent on the aid convoys that have started to arrive.

"I ask and expect the world and the government to provide us with the basic things we need to live," says Mr Raqim Jan, 23.

Mr Jan lost 11 members of his extended family when their single-storey dwelling caved in on them as they slept early Wednesday.

Almost every family lost at least one member - and most lost many more - so they are coming together to share resources.

Mr Jan now lives with four other families - including 15 women and about 20 children - in three large tents set up near their ruined homes.

Help has arrived, but he worries for how long it will last.

"The tents, food and flour that we have received for a few days are not enough," Mr Jan says, as a communal fire for cooking sends smoke spiralling above the makeshift campsite.

Nearby, children are playing - seemingly oblivious to their plight - while babies wail for attention.

A cow tied to a pole ruminates as chickens strut around the dusty compound, pecking at nothing in the dust.