Putin's Delhi visit boosts India-Russia ties despite existing differences

NEW DELHI - India and Russia have moved to deepen commerce and energy ties in a bid to broaden their relationship while doubling down on the decision to go ahead with a missile deal that could attract sanctions from the United States.

Analysts said the visit by Russian President Vladmir Putin to New Delhi on Monday (Dec 6) showed that both sides were keen to contemporise a historical relationship in spite of clear divergence of views over the US, China and Indo-Pacific strategy.