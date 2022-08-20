Provincial leaders set to challenge Modi in 2024 polls

NEW DELHI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be challenged by strong provincial leaders over his many unmet electoral promises as the country heads to national elections in less than two years, according to opposition lawmaker Derek O'Brien yesterday.

The opposition will focus on economic issues, including soaring joblessness, said the All India Trinamool Congress leader, whose party rules the West Bengal state.

"If the government doesn't do enough to improve the economy, it will get into trouble sooner or later," Mr O'Brien told Bloomberg Television.

"So, I think we have a match on in 2024, when the general election comes up in India."

While Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to retain power in the next general election, opposition leaders will battle the government across states, Mr O'Brien said.

Asia's third-largest economy continues to fight high inflation and unemployment.

Mr O'Brien said his party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as the leaders of other opposition-ruled states like southern Tamil Nadu and Telangana would be among those who would take on Mr Modi and the BJP in the next elections.

Mr O'Brien's party is the fourth-largest in the Indian Parliament, with 23 elected representatives.

Earlier this month, Mr Modi's ruling coalition lost a key political ally and was ousted from power in the eastern state of Bihar.

Mr Modi's alliance is likely to win a smaller parliamentary majority in 2024, a new survey shows, but he remains by far the most popular choice to lead the country.

BLOOMBERG