Protests in Sri Lanka continue despite state of emergency

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's declaration of a state of emergency has changed little on the ground - protesters are still demanding that he quit, a political stalemate continues, and fuel and food shortages have worsened.

Protesters blame the President and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, for the country's worst economic crisis, inflation that has skyrocketed to 30 per cent, half-day brownouts and drained currency reserves.

As hundreds of university students laid siege to Sri Lanka's Parliament at midnight on Friday, the police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse them. Incensed, even more people rushed there to protest.

Soon after, President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency, effective from midnight, "in the interest of public security", a statement from his office said.

This is the President's second such announcement in five weeks. He now has 14 days to get Parliament to approve emergency regulations that can then last 30 days. However, Parliament will only convene again on May 17. Some analysts suggest that the President might have declared the emergency during the House's brief hiatus so that he could have a free hand for 10 days.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka, an influential lawyer's body, said it was "gravely concerned" about the move.

Details of the latest emergency regulations are not yet known, but previous emergency laws in the restive island country gave greater powers to the president to deploy the military, detain people without charges, make laws without parliamentary approval as well as restrict fundamental rights, such as the right to assemble and protest.

These are exactly the sort of sweeping powers Sri Lankans do not want future presidents to ever have. One of the biggest demands from protesters is the abolition of the executive presidency.

"Repression is the refuge of the weak who dismiss citizens' demands and try every trick in the book to hold on to power," said Ms Ambika Satkunanathan, former head of Sri Lanka's human rights commission.

The last time the President declared an emergency, on April 1, he revoked it just four days later, after the repressive move provoked even larger protest marches across the country.

After the latest emergency was declared on Friday, some activists outside Parliament said the police and paramilitary forces used even more teargas shells to disperse protesters.