Protesting Indian farmers pose challenge for Modi ahead of polls

NEW DELHI - India’s millions of farmers are a vital voting block and have long sought greater political support to boost their incomes and cut crippling debt. Yet in recent days, security forces have been using drones to drop tear gas on them during protests – just months ahead of an election.

The tough response from the authorities came despite the government describing farmers as a key focus group in the interim budget on Feb 1.

Farmers are seeking legal price guarantees on crops and thousands have driven their tractors and trucks, mainly from the state of Punjab, to form a long convoy to march on the capital, Delhi.

The authorities vowed to stop the “Delhi Chalo” or “Let’s go to Delhi” march and this week, farmers clashed with security forces north of Delhi at the border between Punjab and Haryana. Farmers have used kites and other devices to ensnare the drones.

Images of the protest and clashes have circulated widely, with the government urging farmers to come to the negotiating table even as they take tough action.

On Feb 15, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and other government officials met farmers’ representatives for a third round of talks. Mr Munda described the talks as positive and more talks are planned for Feb 18.

Protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told reporters the farmers would hold off their march for now.

Analysts said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), riding a wave of popularity, do not want the farmers’ issues to blow up so close to the elections, scheduled for April and May.

“The ruling party and the federal government believe they have the upper hand going into elections at the moment. They do not want this agitation to in any way deflect attention from this positive public sentiment they see as being very much there,” said Dr Sandeep Shastri, national coordinator of the Lokniti Network, a network of scholars that conducts election surveys,

“They are hoping in some ways to prevent the issue from becoming a front runner.”

The government is seeking to avoid a repeat of 2021 when a months-long sit-in by thousands of farmers in Delhi embarrassed it.

Back then, the Modi government buckled to farmers’ demands, scrapping three farm laws that farmers feared would put them at the mercy of large corporations.