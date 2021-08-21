Asian Insider

Promising pipeline of Covid-19 vaccines in India, but affordability is key

A farmer receiving the Covishield vaccine in a field on his farm, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Gujarat, India, last month.
A farmer receiving the Covishield vaccine in a field on his farm, during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Gujarat, India, last month.PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGALORE - When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a shot of the country's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine on March 1, he said: "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19."

Three months earlier, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech International using the whole inactivated coronavirus, had received emergency approval from India's drug regulator - even before the key third phase of its human clinical trial proved the extent of its efficacy against the coronavirus.

