Prominent women in India speak out against sexual harassment within family

NEW DELHI - In India, it is unusual for public personalities to come out about rape or other sexual harassment at the hands of a family member.

So when popular South Indian actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar revealed that she was sexually abused by her father from the age of eight, it further opened up the conversation around rape and incest in the South Asian country.

“A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abuse his only daughter... When my abuse started, I was just eight years old, and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15,” she told Mojo Story, an online news website, on March 6.

Ms Sundar, who has two daughters, has been newly appointed to the National Commission for Women, which advises the government on policy.

The politician joined politics in 2010 and has since returned to do films and TV serials.

At the height of her acting career in 2001, fans even built a temple in her honour in Thiruchirapalli, in the state of Tamil Nadu. However, it was demolished by protesters in 2006 when she spoke out about premarital sex and the importance of girls protecting themselves during sex, angering conservative elements in society.

Ms Sundar said her father died in Mumbai in 2022.

Her revelations about her sexual abuse at his hands, shared at an event with school and university students, created ripples in a country where many rape and sexual harassment cases go unreported due to societal stigma or fear of retribution.

Following this, another prominent public figure, Ms Swati Maliwal, who chairs the Delhi Commission for Women, also disclosed her experience of abuse.

“I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, and I used to hide under the bed,” she told reporters.

Sexual crimes against women and children remain a concern in India amid an effort to provide a safe environment for women and girls.

Official data recorded 3,038 girls and 28,840 women raped in 2021, up from 2,655 girls and 24,225 women the year before. Of these rape victims in 2021, 96.5 per cent knew the rapist beforehand, and in 2,424 of these crimes were committed by family members.