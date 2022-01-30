Priest shot dead in north-west Pakistan ambush

Relatives mourning the Christian priest's death in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Jan 30, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
39 min ago

PESHAWAR (REUTERS) - Gunmen shot dead a Christian priest and wounded his colleague in an ambush in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar on Sunday (Jan 30), police said.

The unknown attackers opened fire on a car carrying the cleric, Father William Siraj, and his colleague home from church in the city's Chamkani area, police officer Haroon Khan told Reuters.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The region has seen as surge of militant attacks in recent days, many of them claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group which associates itself with the Afghan Taliban.

Officials did not name Fr Siraj's church. His colleague was out of danger and being treated, Mr Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading hospital said.

In 2013, at least 78 people were killed in a suicide attack outside an Anglican church in Peshawar after Sunday Mass.

More On This Topic
Pakistani man's death penalty overturned in blasphemy case
Sri Lankan factory manager lynched and set on fire in Pakistan

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top