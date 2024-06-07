Post-election, India-China issues harder to resolve: Expert

SINGAPORE - A resolution to the border disputes between India and China is even more improbable in the coming months, with both sides more unlikely to make any concessions after India’s recent election, a foreign policy analyst said.

“Essentially, if the Chinese sense (that) Modi has weakened, the prospect for political accommodation from the Chinese side would be even less,” said Professor C. Raja Mohan, referring to India’s caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some Chinese media outlets were already suggesting that Mr Modi was returning for a third term with a diminished stature and that the Americans were thus going to “dump him”, noted Prof Mohan, a visiting research professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore.

“There was some expectation that if Modi came back with a strong mandate, he would be in a position to take a fresh look and negotiate (with the Chinese),” he said.

He noted that there has also been a shift within India about its views towards China, with the main opposition party the Indian National Congress, which was traditionally softer on China, now taking a more hawkish stance on it.

“Congress party says, look, Modi has surrendered territory, Modi keeps quiet, (he) doesn’t say a word about Chinese occupation of Indian territory. So in a way, already the Indian internal position (on China) has actually become harder, with Congress and BJP agreeing with each other, and that leaves little room for any government, weak or strong, to make major compromises with China,” he said.

BJP is Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prof Mohan made these remarks at a round-table discussion on India’s 2024 election results organised by ISAS on June 7. The results were announced on June 4.

India and China have disputes at multiple points along their de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), much of which is poorly demarcated.

The India-China relationship has remained fraught since 2020 when clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the border region of Ladakh resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

While the BJP won a historic third consecutive term at the polls, the prevailing sentiment is that it had under-performed this time round.

It had aimed to win 370 seats but garnered just 240 out of the 543 seats in the Lower House, falling short of the 272 needed to form the next government by itself and thus needs to form a coalition with its partners in the National Democratic Alliance. This was a threshold it had crossed in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, with 282 and 303 seats respectively.

Mr Modi had made foreign policy and India’s rising stature on the world stage under his leadership a key plank of his electoral strategy, unusual in a country where elections have traditionally been fought on domestic issues like corruption and inflation.

Dr Karthik Nachiappan, a research fellow at ISAS who was also on the panel, said that the message that India was on the rise in the global arena under Mr Modi seemed to resonate particularly with younger voters, but might not have mattered as much to older voters.

“India’s rising stature, how it behaves within global government structures and other key foreign policy areas, it does matter to a certain slice of the electorate,” Dr Nachiappan said.