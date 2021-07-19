Population control plans in two Indian states prompt concern

NEW DELHI - A move by two Indian states to propose policies enforcing a two-child norm has prompted concern from demographers as well as women's rights campaigners who have questioned its need amid falling fertility rates and concerns that coercive measures will adversely affect women and marginalised communities.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with around 230 million people, unveiled a Bill to cut down population growth. It proposes denial of government jobs, subsidies, promotions and the right to contest local elections to those with more than two children.