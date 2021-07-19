Population control plans in two Indian states prompt concern

India Correspondent
Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state with around 230 million people.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    12 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - A move by two Indian states to propose policies enforcing a two-child norm has prompted concern from demographers as well as women's rights campaigners who have questioned its need amid falling fertility rates and concerns that coercive measures will adversely affect women and marginalised communities.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with around 230 million people, unveiled a Bill to cut down population growth. It proposes denial of government jobs, subsidies, promotions and the right to contest local elections to those with more than two children.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 