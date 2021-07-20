For Subscribers
Population control plans in 2 Indian states raise concern
A move by two Indian states to propose policies enforcing a two-child norm has prompted concern. Demographers and women’s rights campaigners have questioned the need for the policies amid falling fertility rates and concerns that coercive measures will adversely affect women and marginalised communities.
Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with around 230 million people, unveiled a Bill to cut population growth.