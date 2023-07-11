India’s political parties reach out to social media influencers ahead of 2024 general elections

NEW DELHI - Political parties in India are wooing social media influencers, opening up a new frontier for their public outreach ahead of the 2024 general elections.

At least five federal ministers have appeared on YouTube shows in recent weeks as part of a “collaboration” exercise initiated by MyGov, a government-run citizen engagement platform that has been working with social media influencers such as Mr Ranveer Allahbadia and Mr Raj Shamani, offering viewers a peek into their lives and work.

Better known as @BeerBiceps, the former has 5.7 million subscribers on YouTube and Mr Shamani has 1.37 million.

Those who have gone online include the likes of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who appeared on Mr Allahbadia’s show on June 16 and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who was featured on Mr Shamani’s YouTube channel on May 31.

It is not just the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but also Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and leaders from other opposition parties who have opened up to social media influencers.

On June 26 the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan, which goes to the polls at the end of 2023, even formalised its engagement with influencers, announcing it would issue them advertisements ranging from 10,000 rupees to 500,000 rupees (S$163 to S$8,144) a month depending on their reach.

This trend of increased influencer engagement is an inevitability given the growth in Internet users in India.

According to a recent report by Google and Kantar India, a marketing data and analytics company, there are more than 752 million active Internet users in the country.

More than half of them access news online, with 45 per cent even stating online news is more popular in their peer circles than traditional TV channels.

“There is an entire generation of digital natives who would be voting in 2024, those who have never consumed television news at 9pm or opened newspapers in the morning,” said Mr Akash Banerjee, a former journalist and now a news satirist who runs The Deshbhakt channel on YouTube with 3.2 million subscribers.

It is this youth segment that political parties are wooing through this online outreach. Influencers are also keen on such initiatives because of the surge in hits that political leaders bring for them.

The interview with Mr Jaishankar on The Ranveer Show (TRS) has racked up more than 6.2 million views. The two other podcasts with ministers on the channel exceeded one million views as well.