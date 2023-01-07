Police arrest ex-bank executive for urinating on passenger during Air India flight

NEW DELHI - A sacked executive of United States banking giant Wells Fargo accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air India flight has been arrested, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Mr Shankar Mishra, the former vice-president of the bank’s Indian operations, was on the run from the authorities after an elderly woman complained about the November incident to the airline’s management.

Media reports said Mr Mishra had switched his phone off but remained in touch with his friends over social media and made a credit card transaction in India’s IT capital Bangalore, which gave away his location.

He was being taken to capital New Delhi where police are investigating the allegations, the reports said.

A police spokesman in Delhi confirmed Mr Mishra’s arrest to AFP without giving any other details.

Wells Fargo said on Friday that its employee had been sacked after the “deeply disturbing” allegations came to light.

Mr Mishra was reportedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on Nov 26 when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a 72-year-old woman seated in business class.

The woman wrote a letter of complaint to Air India’s group chairman a day after the incident about “the most traumatic flight” she had ever experienced.

She said although she was offered a set of pyjamas and slippers after informing the crew that her clothes and shoes were soaked in urine, she was told to return to her seat after it was cleaned.

When she refused to return to the soiled seat, which was covered with sheets but still reeked of urine, she was offered a crew seat for the rest of the flight.

“I subsequently learnt from a fellow passenger that several seats were available in first class and he suggested to the crew that I be moved into one of those rather than being forced to sit in a soiled seat,” she wrote.

“Clearly, the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority.

“At the end of the flight, the staff told me they would get me a wheelchair to ensure that I clear customs as early as possible. However, the wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me.

“I finally had to clear customs on my own and collected the luggage by myself – all in Air India pyjamas and socks,” she wrote.

The offender reportedly left the airport without facing any action upon landing. Air India filed a police complaint only on Jan 4 as it felt both sides had “settled the matter”, NDTV reported.

The victim described that she was “stunned” when Mr Mishra was brought before her by the flight crew and begged for her forgiveness, even though she had told them she wanted him arrested and did not wish to see him. The airline also gave Mr Mishra her contact number.