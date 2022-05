NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described India's ties with Nepal as "unshakeable as the Himalayas" during his visit to the country this week, as New Delhi sees an opportunity to firm up its position in Nepal as part of its neighbourhood diplomacy to counter the growing influence of Beijing, said analysts.

India has stepped up its outreach in the region, aided in recent months by friendlier governments that have come to power and by disquiet over China's economic clout.