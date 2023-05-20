PM Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea ‘groundbreaking’ for India’s engagement with Pacific island nations

NEW DELHI - When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Port Moresby on Sunday, he will signal a seminal shift in India’s relationship with Papua New Guinea (PNG), as well as other island countries in Oceania.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to PNG, where Mr Modi will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), marking India’s growing importance for these Pacific Island Countries (PICs) and its willingness to help them meet some of their key development needs.