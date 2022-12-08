PM Modi’s BJP party gets a boost after electoral win in Gujarat state

NEW DELHI - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged to victory in the western state of Gujarat for a record seventh consecutive win, a sign of the continuing popularity of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the electoral victory was somewhat tempered by a looming loss in the smaller hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

In Gujarat on Thursday night, the BJP, which has been in power for 27 years, was winning or leading in 156 of the 182 assembly seats, up from its tally of 99 seats in the 2017 election.

The Congress was leading and winning in 17 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fought its first election in the state in five seats, was also heading towards victory.

“Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results,” tweeted Mr Modi.

“People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace.”

Gujarat is a BJP bastion, with Mr Modi credited for transforming the state into an economic powerhouse over the 13 years that he was chief minister between 2001 and 2014.

He was the face of the party and campaigned extensively in the state, where he and Mr Shah also crafted the political strategy of the party, which critics say is steeped in religious polarisation.