PM Modi’s BJP battles corrupt image as it seeks reelection in its only south Indian state

BENGALURU – As political parties gear up for battle in the Karnataka’s state polls on May 10, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) hopes of returning to power in its sole southern stronghold are hobbled by graft allegations against several legislators.

The outcome of the election in the southern state of 64 million people is likely to impact that of the national election in May 2024, when the BJP will seek a third term with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Analysts say it will also influence the results of state elections scheduled in the states of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Karnataka’s significance to the BJP is obvious from the frequent visits Prime Minister Modi has been making to the southern state this year, where he has inaugurated universities, highways, metro trains, factories, airports and statues – often taking the opportunity to urge people to return his party to power.

The opposition parties in Karnataka have criticised the grand inauguration ceremonies that Mr Modi has been attending, alleging that public funds were indirectly being spent on his election campaign for the BJP.

Graft allegations have emerged against sitting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is campaigning for his party’s reelection on May 10 – although the BJP has not announced its candidate yet.

In August 2022, his government was accused by the Karnataka State Contractors Association of forcing contractors to pay 40 per cent of all contracts as “commission” to politicians. Two contractors committed suicide in April and December 2022, blaming the Bommai government for refusing to pay their bills without kickbacks. Senior politician and rural development minister KS Eshwarappa, 74, who was named by one of the contractors, resigned over this.

Mr Bommai, 63, has claimed innocence and ordered a probe, but after a legislator’s son was caught taking a bribe of 400,000 rupees (S$6,500) in March, the accusations resurfaced.

He has also been telling reporters that despite the challenges, his party is “working hard to ensure that this time, the BJP will win a majority”.

The BJP unit in Karnataka is counting on its most reliable vote-getter – former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who led the party to its first win in 2008. The 80-year-old has a strong influence over his dominant Lingayat sect that makes up 17 per cent of the voters in Karnataka, and though retired, has been appointed by Mr Modi as the “mascot” of the crucial Karnataka polls.

The BJP, which is the most popular party in northern India today, sees Karnataka as the gateway to the south.

More educated, multilingual voters and empowered minority communities in the south have preferred to elect their well-entrenched regional parties over the Hindu nationalist party, which is perceived to reject linguistic and religious heterogeneity.

The BJP is popular in urban centres like the state’s capital and booming infotech hub Bengaluru, and in coastal regions where conservative voters back its Hindu nationalist ideology.

But other regions are dominated by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), a regional party that holds sway in the agrarian southern districts of the state.