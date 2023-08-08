PM Modi may give farm handouts as food export bans hit rural India

NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi may offer handouts to Indian farmers ahead of the elections as food commodity export bans to control inflation begin to hurt incomes and could cost him some votes.

Mr Modi’s administration banned exports of some rice varieties last month along with wheat in 2023 and imposed curbs on stockpiling some food staples with an eye to keeping inflation in check.

There is cause for a concern. Ruling parties in the past have lost the national vote because they could not control the price of essential items like onions.

The export bans however come with a price and is likely hit incomes in rural India where around 65 per cent of 1.4 billion people live, a vote bank for Mr Modi who is seeking a third term in elections next summer.

Agriculture alone accounts for about 20 per cent of the Indian economy – one of the fastest growing in the world.

Economists say Mr Modi needs to act sooner than later given inflation is outpacing incomes in rural areas.

Farm wages grew at around 5.5 per cent during the October-March period, according to data from Citigroup – slower than inflation averaging 6.16 per cent.

“By initiating an export ban and imposing a stocking limit, you are strangulating the markets and imposing an implicit tax on the farmers,” said Mr Ashok Gulati, an agriculture economist at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

The “pro-consumer and anti-farmer bias” of policies will need some intervention, he said.

The government sets a minimum support price for several crops and has increased the ceiling every year during Mr Modi’s time in power.

But limited state procurement has done little to shield farmers from selling crops at lower or even distressed prices.

“While farm input costs have come down sharply from last year, the farmers terms of trade have not improved enough due to these falling output prices,” said Mr Samiran Chakraborty, economist with Citigroup.

A “rural-focused stimulus may be timed closer to the general elections,” Mr Chakraborty said.