NEW DELHI - India’s G-20 presidency may not be going as smoothly as anticipated as it approaches the finish line. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already reaped domestic dividends on the back of a months-long G-20 publicity blitz as the leader who has raised India’s global stature.

G-20 meetings are usually staid events, but in India they have acquired a celebratory note as the country counts down to the general elections in 2024.