PM Lee sends condolence message to India’s PM Modi over deadly bridge collapse

Rescuers search for survivors after the collapse of the suspension bridge in Gujarat, on Oct 31, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to convey condolences on the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat on Sunday that has killed at least 135 people.

“I was saddened to learn about the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat and the tragic loss of lives,” Mr Lee wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of India during this time, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added in the letter that was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Singapore’s consulate-general in Mumbai is in close contact with the local authorities on the situation.

There are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured, with MFA saying it will continue to monitor the developments closely.

More On This Topic
How a festive stroll over a historic bridge turned to carnage in India
Families line up to bury dead from India bridge collapse

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top