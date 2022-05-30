Plane carrying 22 goes missing in Nepal; teams head to site of spotted fire

KATHMANDU • A small passenger plane operated by a private airline went missing in mountainous Nepal yesterday during cloudy weather, with 22 people on board, and officials said search teams have been sent to the site of a fire spotted by local residents.

State-owned Nepal Television said villagers had seen an aircraft on fire at the source of the Lyanku Khola River at the foot of the Himalayan mountain Manapathi, in a district bordering Tibet.

The plane took off in the morning for a 20-minute flight but lost contact with the control tower five minutes before it was due to land, government officials said. It was operated by Tara Air.

"Ground search teams are proceeding towards that direction," Tara Air spokesman Sudarshan Gartaula told Reuters, referring to the fire site. "It could be a fire by villagers or by cowherds. It could be anything."

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal also said a team was headed to that area.

"The location of the aircraft remains unknown so far because of bad weather and complex terrain," it said in a statement.

"The ground and air search for the aircraft will be intensified and the rescue coordination centre will remain open for 24 hours."

The airline said the plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalese, including three crew. It flew from the tourist town of Pokhara, about 125km west of the capital, Kathmandu. It was headed for Jomsom, about 80km north-west of Pokhara and a popular tourist and pilgrimage site.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the missing De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft with registration number 9N-AET made its first flight in April 1979.

The weather office said there had been thick cloud cover in the Pokhara-Jomsom area since the morning.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically located in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.

In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.

In 1992, all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when it ploughed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu.

