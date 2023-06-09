Plan for one of world’s biggest coal mines challenged in India

Rising power demand has pushed India to prioritise energy security and boost output of coal. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI – Coal India, a government-owned coal mining company, is holding talks with residents opposed to a mine expansion that would create one of the world’s largest operations producing the fuel.

Protests against plans for the Gevra site in the Indian eastern province of Chhattisgarh threaten to complicate the company’s ability to win approvals to expand annual capacity to 70 million tonnes.

Output at that volume would see the site become the single biggest global source of the fossil fuel, according to Coal India.

Rising power demand has pushed India to prioritise energy security and boost output of coal, which continues to account for about 70 per cent of electricity generation.

Residents of the area close to Gevra have raised concerns over air pollution, the impact on groundwater levels and compensation for acquired land, said Mr Deepak Sahu, joint secretary for Korba district – where the mine is located – at Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha, a farmers’ union in the state.

Coal India and its subsidiaries have faced challenges in ramping up other operations, including in Chhattisgarh, and a public hearing was held this week at the Gevra site. 

“The company has taken considerable measures to address the issue of pollution associated with the mining process”, and studies have shown there is no impact on groundwater levels in the Korba district, a spokesman at South Eastern Coalfields, the unit that operates Gevra, said by phone. 

The Coal India unit gave 700 jobs in lieu of land in 2022, the most in a decade, and has increased financial compensation for land, he said.  BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
India’s workers are trapped in a vicious circle of coal and heat
India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Sources

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top