Pipe dreams: Pakistan sewage workers hope for better future

LAHORE (AFP) - Nearly naked and covered with a black, foul-smelling muck, Mr Shafiq Masih struggles out of a sewer he has just cleaned by hand in an upmarket district of Lahore, Pakistan's second biggest city.

Every day the 44-year-old descends into the city's sewers, braving toxic gases emitted by excrement, pollutants and other waste, to manually unblock the drains of the city.

"When someone goes down, they have to sacrifice all self-respect," he told AFP.

"People go to the toilet, flush the toilet, and all the dirt gets dumped on us."

Like the vast majority of sanitation workers in Pakistan, Mr Shafiq is a Christian, and doing a job that comes with strong social stigma - one considered impure by many Muslims.

Even in death there is no dignity.

In 2017 Muslim doctors sparked outrage and protests in Umerkot when they refused to treat a Christian sewage worker overcome by toxic gases, saying they could not touch his soiled body because they had to remain pure during Ramadan.

Caste discrimination

Most Christians in Pakistan are descendants of lower-caste Hindus who converted during the British colonial era in the hope of escaping a system that frequently forced them into a life of toil almost from birth.

They make up less than two per cent of the population, but occupy more than 80 per cent of jobs involving refuse collection, sewage work and street sweeping, according to figures cited regularly by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The remainder are filled mostly by Hindus, another tiny community in the Muslim-majority nation.

Even though the caste system does not officially exist in Pakistan, it persists in these occupations, experts say.

The word "chuhra", traditionally used to describe those working in the sanitation industry - and considered extremely derogatory - is now synonymous with being a Christian.

Institutionalised discrimination is also rampant: some job adverts from public bodies have specified menial cleaning jobs are reserved for "non-Muslims", with the Centre for Law and Justice, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), identifying nearly 300 such announcements over the past decade.

The NCHR has recently launched a campaign to protest against this practice.