BENGALURU – The Indian government’s cancellation of the residency permits of more than 100 Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in the past decade over alleged anti-national speech has injected renewed urgency into a 2021 petition filed in the country’s top court against the measures.

As there are 4.5 million OCIs around the world, the number of cancellations might seem small, but the petitioners said the “vague reasons” for cancellation had OCIs on tenterhooks.