Pathaan scripts Bollywood history, lifts filmgoers’ spirits

NEW DELHI - Multiple boycott calls, including one from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian, buffeted the film before its worldwide release. A BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh even threatened to ban its screening in the state. Hindu right-wing activists trooped into theatres showing the film and burnt its posters at multiple locations across India.
But all this hullabaloo did not preempt Pathaan, a Bollywood spy action thriller starring one of India’s most loved stars, Shah Rukh Khan, from creating film history.
Released on Jan 25, it has recorded the biggest opening weekend for any Hindi film, collecting more than 3.13 billion rupees (S$50.43 million) in just three days. It heralds a dream return for Khan, the “King of Bollywood”, after a four-year hiatus from the big screen.
Yet, conditions for this comeback were not propitious.
Hardline Hindu groups had locked the film in their crosshairs, angry over how Deepika Padukone, the film’s actress, dances in a saffron bikini to a song titled Besharam Rang - which translates as “shameless colour”.
This, protesters said, insulted Hinduism as saffron symbolises sacrifice in the Hindu tradition, with ascetics commonly wearing saffron robes.
The film was also not powered by an all-out publicity blitz associated with big ticket films. There were no media interviews and its makers relied mostly on Khan’s brand value and fanbase to do the PR heavy lifting.
And the actor indeed worked his charm. The film’s revenue is already close to the 3.4 billion rupees earned by The Kashmir Files, a movie on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, since its release in March 2022.
With its polarised narrative aligned with that of the Hindu nationalist BJP government, the film received institutional support, including tax exemptions.
Pathan’s success - hailed as a blockbuster retort for bigots and trolls - comes amid hostility against the dominance of Muslim superstars in the Hindi film industry, besides a boycott trend targeting several Bollywood films.
“Rarely has a film’s release been so important in the battle for a tolerant India, free from hatred and communally charged bullying,” wrote senior journalist Vir Sanghvi. “Love forever trumps hate,” chimed in Bollywood director Karan Johar on Instagram.
Khan, who is married to a Hindu and has on numerous occasions highlighted his pluralist background, is often held aloft as an example of India’s syncretism - a pedestal positioning that has exposed him to attacks.
His 2015 film, Dilwale, also faced a Hindu right-wing backlash following his comment that rising religious intolerance would take India “back to the Dark Ages”.
In Oct 2021, the suspicion that he had been a victim of BJP vendetta arose when his son, Aryan Khan, then 24, was arrested for allegedly consuming recreational drugs at a party. In May 2022, he was cleared after authorities said “no drugs had been found” on him.
Ms Namrata Joshi, a senior film journalist, told The Straits Times the incident led many to believe the Bollywood star had been “bullied” and that it may have played a role in the outpouring of support for Pathaan.
“I think a lot of people warmed up to him after the Aryan incident… He was always big and he became much bigger after that,” she said.
The 57-year-old actor, known for being witty and self-deprecatory, commands millions of fans globally. Even Singapore is not immune to his charm, having named an orchid after him.
Ms Shrayana Bhattacharya, author of bestselling Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh which explores the actor’s appeal among women, said the socio-economic mobility and masculinity that he embodies are among many reasons for his popularity.
“He will always represent the successes of economic growth of post-90s India; he made it without being an industry insider. Plus everyone appreciates a loving and more vulnerable form of masculinity that he has always demonstrated in his films and media interactions,” she told ST.
Women she interviewed “gushed about his jokes, smiles and sexiness” but did not want to “reduce him to identity politics”.
“Pathaan’s record-smashing success reminds us that there is a vast and diverse section of people who just love watching him,” she added.
Yet, the film is laden with subtle political references. At one point, Mr Khan’s character, Pathaan, is asked if he is a Hindu or a Muslim; he replies he is an orphan whose parents left him at a cinema hall. The political subtext here is unmistakable, notes Ms Joshi, because the cinema hall is a place “where there is no religion”.
“The only religion, if there’s one, is box office success,” she added. “It is a passing reference, but to me, it is a clear indication that the one cultural institution which has always been highly secular has now become completely polarised, and this is a call for sanity in its own way.”