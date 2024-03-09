Party with violent past reborn in Pakistan’s disillusioned metropolis

KARACHI – A shadowy political party that ruled Karachi for more than three decades, overseeing the city’s descent into a swamp of organised crime, has risen from the ashes in Pakistan’s tainted elections.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ran the city through a pervasive network of street enforcers and elected lawmakers, with its founder Altaf Hussain calling the shots from self-exile in London.

In 2016, the MQM was dismantled in a security crackdown by the military – its headquarters were sealed off and its offices bulldozed, followed two years later by a collapse in votes at the polls.

But the party’s disbanded cadre unified ahead of February’s elections, winning enough seats in the city of more than 20 million people to become the third-largest partner in the national coalition government, after an election marred by vote-rigging allegations.

“The (MQM) brought cruelty to the people of Karachi; everybody was crying in pain,” said 76-year-old Abdul Sajid, who lived through the worst days of the party’s urban warfare with its rivals.

“I don’t think people will tolerate that kind of violence again.”

Under new leadership, MQM swept up most of the seats in Karachi in a success that analysts say was engineered by the military to keep out MPs loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan – whose opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been subject to a sweeping crackdown.

Analysts predict that the MQM, in return for supporting the military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will be rewarded with a handful of federal ministries and its choice of governor of Sindh province, where Karachi sits.

Analyst Tauseef Ahmed Khan said the MQM no longer has the support of its previous voter base and was “brought in as the only possible alternative to (Khan’s) PTI” party.

The city’s voter turnout has historically been lower than the national average and fell to a paltry 38 per cent in February’s polls – 10 per cent below the rest of the country.

“We know there is no point in casting votes,” said 37-year-old Umme Hani as she tended to her family’s jewellery shop.

“Whoever is supposed to come will come. This whole election process is a dummy.”

Founder Hussain forged MQM from the fires of Karachi’s ethnic discontent in the 1980s when frustration was raging among the majority Mohajir population, who are descended from Indian Muslims who crossed into newly founded Pakistan after the Partition in 1947.